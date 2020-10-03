2019 One year ago today
The Friends of Gladish Board of Directors is exploring how to transform the Pullman Gladish Community and Cultural Center’s auditorium into a more effective performing arts center, and how to improve the building’s commercial kitchen. … The Palouse is short roughly 340 single-family homes and the region will need about 270 single-family units per year through 2027 to fulfill the demand, according to the recently released Palouse Regional Housing Assessment.
2015 Five years ago today
Since the recreational marijuana shops first opened their doors in June last year, there’s been one question in particular that owners and operators aren’t likely to answer. What do they do with all the cash? Despite pledges from federal agencies not to interfere, national banks have opted to stay out of the marijuana business, because it’s still illegal on a federal level. Only recently have a few smaller regional financial institutions started opening their doors to pot shops.
2010 10 years ago today
Tribal and community members met to celebrate with song and dance at the 35th annual Pah-Loots-Pu Pow Wow at WSU’s Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum in Pullman. There were more than 100 dancers in attendance. … Pinning on their race numbers, Erin Semler and Tasha Kuhle of Colton readied themselves for the Care to Share race in Pullman. Semler, the Kuhles and about 60 other people participated in Pullman Parks and Recreation’s Care to Share race this weekend. This year’s race, the second race held by the department, was more than twice as popular as last year’s, said Kurt Dahmen, recreation superintendent.