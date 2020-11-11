2019 One year ago today
Twenty-one people competed in the University Recreation’s Second Annual Cougar Classic at WSU to be named the “Strongest on the Palouse” and be awarded a championship belt. Ramon Sodano, WSU coordinator of fitness services and education, said the student-organized event is modeled after national powerlifting competitions and gives weightlifting enthusiasts a chance to compete close to home. The event was open to the public and featured students and non-students alike competing in the bench press, squats and dead lift categories. … The Nez Perce Tribe and Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission released 37 wild steelhead into the Snake River below Lower Granite Dam. The female fish are expected to increase the number of spawning female wild B-run steelhead by about 10 percent this year and represent a unique effort to boost wild steelhead numbers in the Snake River Basin. The fish, known as kelts, spawned in their natal streams last year and were captured at the dam as they attempted to slip downstream, reach the ocean and regain their strength, all in an effort to return once again to the streams where they hatched.
2015 Five years ago today
The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation granted $69,500 to Washington State University to support planning of a shared online platform for the curation, management and preservation of Native American library and archive collections. The Mellon grant covers planning activities through December 2016 for Mukurtu CMS, a free, open-source, standards-based platform for managing digital content specifically for the cultural needs of indigenous communities. … One could assume Earl Aldrich and Marc Galbraith, both of Deary, have known each other for years, but it turns out they’ve only been friends for a relatively short time. Both served in the U.S. Marine Corps and were assigned to the same unit at different times during the Vietnam War. They met in Deary when Aldrich, 71, encouraged Galbraith, 66, to march with other veterans in last year’s Deary Friendship Day parade. There were about 30 of them, and all were named as grand marshals.
2010 10 years ago today
The Moscow Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend creating standards for the provision of bicycle parking for new, changing or expanding development. The regulations would outline the number of bicycle parking spaces required for each new development and requirements for the bike racks’ type, placement, lighting and sheltering. Bicycle parking would be required for any new commercial or multifamily residential development and when a business changes its use or expands its existing use. … Pullman Civic Theatre has been around for more than half a century, but only in the past five years has it had a home of its own. That home is the Nye Street Theater. Pullman Civic Theatre has presented more than 20 plays in the Nye Street Theater, starting with “The Chalk Garden” in October 2005. Its most recent production was “Marvin’s Room.” The theater was created by converting office space that was donated by PCT supporters.