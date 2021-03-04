2020 One year ago today
Local health authorities and school district officials say the risk of contracting COVID-19 remains low in the region but are urging Latah and Whitman county residents to take common-sense steps to lower their chances of getting sick. COVID-19 is caused by a new member of the coronavirus family that first appeared in the city of Wuhan in China’s Hubei Province in late 2019. The new coronavirus is related to MERS and SARS viruses that have caused outbreaks in the past. Washington had a total of 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
2016 Five years ago today
The Pullman School Board voted to move forward with construction of four classrooms at Jefferson Elementary School costing $1.2 million. The low bid came from National Native American Construction Inc., based in Coeur d’Alene. The project will be funded by money in the district’s capital projects fund as well as some income from the sale of bonds that don’t need voter approval. As the bid came in higher than anticipated, the board approved transferring $200,000 from its general fund to pay for furnishings and other non-construction related expenses. … A group of about 30 sat in a dimly lit Colfax Junior-Senior High School auditorium to figure out where to put new passing lanes on U.S. Highway 195. Bob Hilmes, Washington State Department of Transportation engineer for the $11.7 million project, said up to six passing lanes are to be built along the highway to decrease fatal collisions.
2011 10 years ago today
Idaho Transportation Department District Engineer Jim Carpenter said while the progress on the Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the U.S. Highway 95 Thorncreek to Moscow Project may seem stalled to local officials and the public, the project is still on the front burner for ITD. The project is a study led by ITD to determine an alignment for nearly 6.5 miles of Highway 95 in Latah County. Highway 95 between Thorncreek and Moscow is a two-lane highway classified as a principal arterial.