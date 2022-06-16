2021 One year ago
Washington State University alumni Tom and Linda Nihoul donated $250,000 to support the new family medicine residency program at Pullman Regional Hospital. The Nihouls are wealth management professionals and health care advocates, according to a PRH news release. In May, the WSU Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine earned accreditation to start its first family medicine residency program in Pullman. ... An extremely dry spring and a potentially drier than normal summer could be the recipe for a significant wildfire season in the Northwest. “We are expecting another very active and busy fire weather season for the western U.S.,” said Steve Bodnar, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Spokane. “We just have to plan for it and cross our fingers (that) maybe we dodge a bullet.” Bodnar said precipitation levels were well below normal March through May in north Idaho and eastern Washington.
2017 Five years ago
Michael Connors didn’t have to brainstorm long before deciding where to do his Eagle Scout project. McCroskey State Park, which lies about 10 miles north of Potlatch, came instantly to his mind. Connors, 16, is a member of Moscow’s Boy Scout Troop 345, and said he got involved with his first project at the 5,200-acre park a few years ago when his older brother, Daniel, was doing his own Eagle Scout project there. He said he and his troop installed two fire pits, an informational kiosk and two picnic tables that he and his father had built as well as some general cleaning of the site.... It’s a routine Hannah Barnes follows every time she picks up a shotgun. First, she makes sure her feet are shoulder-width apart and that her body is slanted at a 45-degree angle. She then raises the gun to her shoulder and takes a deep breath, counting off several seconds in her head before delivering the order to pull. Barnes is one of eight participants the Latah County 4-H program will be sending to the Idaho 4-H Shooting Sports Contest. Contenders will test their skills in archery, small-bore rifle and trap shooting.
2012 10 years ago
The Viola Women’s Club is the last of its kind on the Palouse that still quilts by hand, its members say. With the time, needle and thread on their hands, these women talk about everything from gardening to politics. Lately, there’s been a new topic of conversation — giving their town the community center it deserves. The women’s club also has a philanthropic effect on the community that often revolves around their crafts. Club president Dee Acuff recalled a fire along Flannigan Creek nine years ago that destroyed five homes. ... While it was exposed earlier this week after a month under wraps, the “Helio Terra” art installation didn’t become an official fixture in Moscow until Mayor Nancy Chaney cut the ceremonial ribbon circling the rammed-earth seed in the Wren Welcome Garden. The installation began in mid-April following acceptance of Port Townsend artist Robert Horner’s proposal to construct a 20-foot-tall seed made of rammed earth — a mix of compacted subsoils — using the city’s $35,000 in finances provided through Moscow’s One Percent for Art policy. One percent of funding from capital improvement projects is used for art — in this case it was from expansion of the city’s wastewater treatment plant.