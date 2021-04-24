2020 One year ago today
After five weeks of the coronavirus shutdown, Idaho has seen 108,984 workers file for unemployment, while Washington has recorded more than 605,000 during the same time.During the week of April 12-18, Idaho added 13,023 new jobless claims, while Washington had 82,435 additional filings. The Idaho Department of Labor paid out $31.3 million in benefits to laid-off Idaho workers between March 23 and April 18, the department said in a news release. In Washington, more than $1.4 billion has been paid out in unemployment benefits since the coronavirus pandemic started in mid-March. … Whitcom, the regional 911 dispatch center, is exploring a new funding model to address an expected shortfall of hundreds of thousands of dollars. According to a report sent out by Whitcom Interim Director Roger Lanier, Whitcom has been running a deficit budget the past three years and has used general fund dollars and open positions to make up the difference.
2016 Five years ago today
For the third time within a year, hundreds gathered along the intersection of Bishop Boulevard and East Main Street in Pullman waving signs in protest against Planned Parenthood and abortion. “We keep doing it because abortion is still legal and innocent lives are still being taken. We hold rallies because awareness is the first step in this and we don’t want anyone to be unaware of the atrocities,” rally organizer Sam Paul said. … Chainsaws were roaring and axes were swinging at the annual Lumberjack Classic at the Pitkin Forest Nursery on state Highway 8 east of Moscow. Sarah Rose, UI senior and member of the UI Idaho Logger Sports Team, said the team has hosted the Lumberjack Classic for at least 34 years straight. The team itself is also the second oldest club team at the UI, founded in 1911, she said.
2011 10 years ago today
George and Maryan Gleason both turned 70 this year. To celebrate, the Bellingham, Wash., couple decided to walk 70 miles this weekend — without sleeping. Their trek started at their son’s house in Pullman. From there they walked to Troy and back to Pullman. Then it was back to Mountain View Road on the east side of Moscow and for the final stretch, they turned around and headed back to Pullman, the finish line being their son’s house. … Sunny skies and mild temperatures greeted the hundreds of residents who turned out for the fifth annual Moscow CommUNITY Walk from downtown to East City Park. People of all ages and backgrounds gathered in Friendship Square downtown to celebrate the common ground on which they all live, work and play. Moscow Mayor Nancy Chaney said she spent time thinking about what makes Moscow Moscow.