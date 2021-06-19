2020 One year ago today
With only three available officers, including the chief, the Colfax Police Department does not have enough employees to serve the city 24 hours a day on its own. It has relied on Whitman County sheriff’s deputies to cover the night shift, Chief Bruce Blood said. Blood is hoping the staffing situation will improve soon with some financial assistance from the U.S. Department of Justice. The Colfax Police Department earlier this month learned it had been approved for a $250,000 grant. Blood said his staff is down to almost half of what it should be. Normally, it operates with four police officers in addition to the chief. ... Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert was elected by members of the Association of Idaho Cities as the District 2 director. Lambert will serve a two-year term from 2020 to 2022. The Association of Idaho Cities was formed in 1947 and is a nonpartisan, nonprofit corporation organized to serve Idaho’s 200 incorporated cities. AIC provides education, training and technical assistance to strengthen the ability of city elected officials and staff to serve their communities.
2016 Five years ago today
Weaving through the vendors gathered in the 1912 Center over the weekend, it was apparent that activities such as spinning, weaving and knitting are more than just a hobby. The weekend marked the second Palouse Fiber Arts Festival hosted in Moscow. Organizer Shelley Stone, with Moscow’s Yarn Underground, said the event packs in three days of vendor market, lessons from national teachers and demonstrations of a variety of arts. Stone said the festival brings in people from across the nation, including teachers from Michigan; North Carolina; Portland, Ore.; Washington; and two from Idaho. ... Whether soaring through the sky, perched in a tree or finding a home on the Washington State University campus, owls and hawks provide balance to the ecosystem. The WSU Raptor Club, founded in 1981, has more than 300 human members and 12 raptors, from a small kestrel owl to a red-tailed hawk and a bald eagle. Along with providing care and exercise, the club also brings the raptors to presentations. The weekend marked the first of the summer’s Science Saturdays at the University of Idaho Arboretum, kicking off with a lesson on the raptors.
2011 10 years ago today
About 25 Moscow firefighters battled and then cleaned up a fire that engulfed parts of the University of Idaho Navy ROTC building. Chief Ed Button of the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department said no one was injured in the fire, which does not appear to be suspicious. He said the cause of the fire was still unknown, but it appeared to have begun underneath the building before migrating to the attic. He said ROTC students and staff had been inside the building near Sixth and Line streets just hours before the fire started. ... Jetsprint boat enthusiasts from around the Inland Northwest flocked to Webb’s Slough in St. John this weekend for the first of two races this summer. Sanctioned by the United States Sprint Boat Association, the race featured more than 20 teams maneuvering their jetsprint boats through a course of winding, shallow canals. Teams who completed the course in the shortest amount of time received top honors.