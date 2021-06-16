2020 One year ago today
The Whitman County Commissioners voted to cancel this year’s Palouse Empire Fair because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Palouse Empire Fair Board voted 8-3 to terminate the fair. “This is not a choice that any of us like to make,” Commissioner Michael Largent said. The fair board was tasked by the commissioners last month to explore if it was possible to hold the fair if Whitman County remains in Phase 3 of Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s phased approach to reopening the state. … Hyperspud Sports in downtown Moscow will reopen today with new owners. Married couple Heather and Bryan Pettit, both 33 of Genesee, officially purchased the outdoor gear store — at 402 S. Main St. next to Friendship Square — June 5 from Lauretta Campbell. Campbell owned the store for six years. John Crock founded the store in 1989 and ran it until his death in 2014.
2016 Five years ago today
After years of exterior restoration to the 1912 Center, the facelift will be completed at the end of this week, according to Jenny Kostroff, executive director of Heart of the Arts Inc., which manages the community center. Pioneer Waterproofing Company Inc. replaced windows, repaired broken bricks and replaced mortar, among other repairs. The company replaced 32 custom, historic-style windows on the south side of the building starting in April, Kostroff said. Overall, 106 windows have been replaced since 2009. … The University of Idaho plans to increase its research expenditures from the current $95 million to $160 million annually by 2025, while significantly increasing the diversity of its student body, faculty and staff. The 2016-25 Strategic Plan and Process, which has been in the works since September 2015, is meant to offer the resources and tactics necessary to realize UI President Chuck Staben’s vision of an improved higher education landscape in Idaho and a strengthened university, according to the university’s strategic plan website.
2011 10 years ago today
Bailey Barnes stands quietly as she’s introduced before the monthly meeting of the Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation Board of Directors. She clutches two months worth of hard work.“Hospital funds” is scrawled in the 8-year-old’s handwriting across her beige envelope — the message is framed by teal stars and smiley faces. Inside holds about $160 raised to benefit Pullman residents via the Pullman Regional Hospital. With the help of her mom, Jenny Barnes, Bailey sent out emails to friends and family members seeking donations in exchange for homemade cookies. … A 23-year-old Palouse man was treated and released after crashing his airplane into a power line outside of Palouse. Michael Meines was crop dusting with a 1984 Grumman plane when his plane struck the power line, which tangled in the plane’s propeller. Meines attempted to land the plane, but it “cart-wheeled” on the ground and came to a rest upright. Meines walked away from the plane and was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital where he was treated and released for minor cuts and bruises.