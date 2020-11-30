2019 One year ago today
The Cosmic Crisp, a new, Washington State University-bred apple, is set to hit shelves in less than a week, but some local grocers say it remains to be seen whether they will be readily available in time to serve cosmic apple pie for Christmas. With little more than 450,000 40-pound boxes to be sent to sellers, it’s possible this initial release will mostly go to larger chains. … A first-of-its-kind event in the small town of Oakesdale will pay tribute to the area’s veterans, law enforcement and first responders. A “ruck” in military speak, or “rucking,” involves walking with a weighted ruck sack, or backpack. The organizer of the event, U.S. Army Master Sgt. Mitch Kriebel, said the walk carries a lot of meaning. The event is part of a short return home for Kriebel, a native of the Garfield-Palouse area who is currently stationed in Dallas. Kriebel started the nonprofit organization Ruck for the Fallen about nine months ago.
2015 Five years ago today
The shopping lasted from Thursday night well into Friday evening on the Palouse, as shoppers raced through stores to pack their carts for Black Friday. It was Walmart that kicked off the consumer extravaganza, with sales beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday at both the Pullman and Moscow locations. … Outgoing Moscow City Clerk Stephanie Kalasz usually receives quite a bit of camera time during the video recording of Moscow City Council meetings, but she is seldom the focus of attention. Her face is usually behind the screen of a laptop computer, her hands furiously typing in the meeting minutes. Kalasz has spent nearly 700 hours keeping track of council proceedings in addition to her other numerous duties.
2010 10 years ago today
The men of the Calvary Chapel of the Palouse are prepared, boots and gloves at the ready, to shovel snow for those who can’t do it themselves. The problem is, even with all the snow and more on the way, they still haven’t gotten a request. “Most people have a hard time even letting a criminal around their house, so we don’t get a lot of calls to shovel,” said Dave Caudle, the pastor of the church. The men living at the church are all former drug addicts or alcohol abusers, or recent inmates of jail or prison. … A week after Whitman County Auditor Eunice Coker predicted she would have a budget ready for commissioners, the board said it has yet to receive an official 2011 budget document for consideration. Coker said commissioners don’t need to wait for her to release a finalized budget document before holding a second meeting with department heads. She calls the current budget document a “draft draft” because there are still some errors in some accounts.