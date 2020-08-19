2019 One year ago today
The board of directors looking to establish a Pullman co-op grocery store are interested in three properties to possibly locate the business. Pullman Good Food Co-op board member Sue Guyett said the board believes the store should have a minimum of 6,500 square feet. She said in addition to the Pullman Good Food Co-op, the development could include a farmers market, a business incubator or other ventures that showcase products grown on the Palouse. … WSU’s Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine has announced its incoming class of 80 as its largest and most diverse group of new medical students to date. Now in its third year of accepting students, officials say the medical school had always planned to increase class sizes from 60 to 80 students after the first couple of years.
2015 Five years ago today
Five years after the introduction of President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act, it is still affecting changes in where and how Americans purchase health insurance. The most recent change involves health care for college students. Washington State University elected to discontinue its Student Health Insurance Plan for resident undergraduates in August 2014. The Idaho State Board of Education in February elected to leave the decision to carry the plan up to individual universities. … The 27th annual National Lentil Festival is taking over Reaney Park this weekend, and for many businesses in downtown Pullman, it’s one of the most profitable days of the year. Susan Wang, president of the board of directors for the Whitman County Humane Society, said for the past several years WCHS has operated, served and sold tickets for the festival’s beer garden. Wang said just from the single day of operating the garden, the humane society comes up with 2 percent of its annual budget.
2010 10 years ago today
No injuries were reported in a crop duster crash near Genesee, flown by Peter T. Fountain, 40, of Fountain’s Flying Service of Genesee, who was spraying herbicide. The Latah County Sheriff’s Office said Fountain reported his left wing tip struck the ground during a pass of a field, which pulled the plane down. The 1979 single engine Gulfstream AM G-164B was heavily damaged. The engine and propeller ended up resting at right angles to the fuselage. … WSU officials say it hasn’t been easy to keep buildings on campus clean since the university trimmed its custodial staff a year ago. The custodial staff at the university was reduced by 15 positions as a result of a $54 million cut last spring. Requiring every office occupant to empty out their own trash can and recycling at a central location in each hallway helped the reduced custodial staff.