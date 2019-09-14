The League of Women Voters of Moscow will host its annual Back to League Night at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, in the Great Room of the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
A social time will kick off the event and a potluck dinner will follow at 6 p.m. Lemonade and soft drinks will be provided.
Lisa Egan of the Complete Count Committee for Latah County and Mindy Thorp of the U.S. Census Bureau will present a short program on preparations for the 2020 Census.
Attendees are asked to bring a covered dish or dessert to share.
The public is invited to attend. For more information, call (208) 596-1688.