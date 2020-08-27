Even with classrooms and hallways empty, teachers and administrators with the Pullman School District said their first day of school Wednesday still had the energy, the fun — and the anxiety — of a typical year.
“I was definitely nervous to start with because you never know with the first day of school and then adding the online component, you really don’t know,” said Jamie Bye, a fifth grade teacher at Jefferson Elementary School.
For the start of the year, most teachers in the Pullman district will deliver classes remotely utilizing a variety of methods, including live instruction through teleconferencing software. Bye said while it was a little weird to teach to an empty classroom, the day went extremely well and featured the same learning, activities and assignments of a regular day at school.
Through the first-day jitters, Bye said she’s feeling confident with the district’s online plan.
“There’s lots of variables, lots of moving pieces but we’ve been working really hard to make it a streamlined process for every student joining in,” she said. “I feel like even though we’ve been working really hard all summer, you can’t predict everything, but for the first day ... I felt really ready to meet my kids.”
Lincoln Middle School Principal Cameron Grow said teachers and administrators worked hard to make sure the year’s start felt like a first day of school. He said he was encouraged to see that teachers and students alike were excited and engaged.
While instruction went smoothly, Grow said the start of the year is also an opportunity to build relationships and social connections both between students and their peers as well as students and their instructors.
“We’re going to do a lot of ‘get to know yous’ — a lot of getting to know the teacher versus getting to know the kids … we do a lot of that stuff in person but it’ll be virtually this time,” Grow said. “Always, the focus at the beginning of the school year is about building positive relationships and now we’re trying to do that virtually, which is possible, it just looks different.”
With regional cases of COVID-19 on the rise, the Pullman School Board voted earlier this month to deliver instruction through distance learning strategies for the start of the fall semester. Pullman Superintendent Bob Maxwell said a recent surge in new cases — 159 in the last five days alone — has shown caution to be the correct approach. He said with the numbers where they are now, he expects “we’ll be in distance learning for a while.”
“The thing we want to be cautious about is not going back to in-person too soon and then having to jump back to distance learning, because that’s very disruptive for our families, our students (and) our staff,” Maxwell said. “So we’re going to take a cautious approach when and if the numbers start to stabilize at a very reduced level.”
Teachers with the Moscow School District also had their first day back in school facilities Wednesday though they will not be instructing students for another two weeks. Earlier this month, the Moscow School Board voted to deliver instruction through a hybrid model where students spend two days in school and three days learning remotely. They also delayed the district’s original Sept. 3 first day of school to Sept. 14. District officials said the move was intended to give teachers time to prepare and familiarize themselves with the hybrid model.
