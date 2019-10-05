Backyard Harvest will have its “Harvest Happy Hour” starting at 5:30 p.m. today at Merry Cellars, 1300 NE Henley Court, Pullman.
Proceeds from the event provide support for Backyard Harvest programs and services, which seeks to increase access to fresh food on the Palouse and in the Lewis-Clark Valley.
The happy hour will offer red and white whines from Merry Cellars and Persian and Iranian hors d’oeuvres from Reyhoon, a locally-owned catering company.
Tickets are $35, available at backyardharvest.org or at the door.