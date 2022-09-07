Bail was set at $200,000 on Tuesday in Whitman County Superior Court for two Pullman residents accused of armed robbery.

The bond amount, which could also be $20,000 in cash, was set for Gavriel Hernandez and Roy Valdez.

Valdez, 37, is believed to have committed a violent crime or is a risk to not appear in future hearings if released. Hernandez, 35, is said to present a serious danger of committing a violent crime or not showing up in future appearances if released.

