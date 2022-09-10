With a bake-off in the center of events for the 21st annual Car Show/Blackberry Festival in Juliaetta this weekend, families are uniting for some friendly competition.

The traditional Blackberry Festival from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. today will feature its first “Bake ’n Flake,” a baking competition to create some friendly fun.

The only requirement: delicious blackberries.

Tags

Recommended for you