The Legislature that came to roost

FILE — A man runs along West Jefferson Street past the Idaho Capitol Building in Boise.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

BOISE — After a stop-and-go print hearing, the House State Affairs Committee voted unanimously Monday to introduce legislation to prohibit the TikTok app from any state government-issued device; violation of it would be a misdemeanor crime.

A print hearing is how legislators propose their draft bills and the committee then votes to either introduce it so it may get a bill number or not. Monday’s hearing was interrupted a number of times as committee Chairperson Brent Crane, R-Nampa, put the meeting at ease and pulled aside individual legislators in small groups to discuss “technical issues” they had with the bill, while never pulling aside enough lawmakers at a time to have a quorum and thus need to conduct the meeting publicly.

This may have violated House Rule 26, which allows for executive sessions of legislative committees in certain circumstances with 24 hours public notice and with a two-thirds vote from the committee.