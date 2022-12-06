A Bangladeshi restaurant that originated partly by catering lunches for 400-800 people at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories in Pullman is in a new location.
Mela has opened at 350 E. Main St. in Pullman. Its hours are 4-8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 4-9 p.m. Saturday.
Its menu features curries with ingredients such as lamb, chicken and garbanzo beans as well as specialties like paneer tikka masala, a vegetarian entree with a type of cottage cheese, peas and cashews in a creamy sauce. Prices for most dishes are about $20.
Mela began in 2014, when Shaheen Khan, an owner and chef, was a stay-at-home mom.
She began selling her food at the Moscow Farmers Market. A year later, she expanded by making the lunches for SEL before launching the restaurant, previously in Moscow in 2018.
The restaurant remains a family venture, owned by Khan, and her husband, Enam Khan.
Her approach involves avoiding artificial colors, MSG, soy, peanut and gluten in her main entrees.
“(She) has kept one thing constant: the taste of her food,” according to Mela’s Facebook page. “No cutting corners. … She cooks everything from scratch. She is still cooking with the same passion as she was cooking for her growing twin boys.”
WSU worker is new executive director of hospital foundation
Washington State University employee will become the executive director of the Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation.
A graduate of WSU, Linda Infranco will start in her new position Jan. 9. She is presently the senior director of development at WSU’s Honors College and has worked at the school since 2000.
The Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation is a registered nonprofit group. The foundation recently raised $7.6 million that went to a COVID-19 emergency fund, construction of a Family Medicine Residency Center, purchase of an updated electronic medical records system and an upgrade of its da Vinci robotic-assisted surgical system.
Jaegerman joins staff of Downtown Counseling Group
Alyda Jaegerman has joined Downtown Counseling Group in Moscow.
Trauma, domestic violence, women’s and LGBTQ issues, and adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder are among the specialties of Jaegerman, who completed her master’s degree in social work at Boise State University.
She previously worked at Rural Resource and Development and Alternative to Violence of the Palouse.
Jaegerman is accepting patients with insurance from Blue Cross of Idaho or Idaho Medicaid/Optum Idaho.
One other professional in the practice, Loren Caudle, is accepting new clients. His specialties include teens, chemical dependency, trauma and marriage counseling. Caudle takes most forms of insurance.
Downtown Counseling Group is located at 109 S. Washington St., Suite 5. Its telephone number is (208) 883-9927.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.
Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation announces recipients of large grants
LEWISTON — Three health clinics are among the biggest recipients of money in a round of grants from the Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation.
The Snake River Community Clinic was awarded $96,848. Community Health Association of Spokane (CHAS Health) got $100,000 for a behavioral health clinic in Lewiston.
Winding Waters Medical Clinic of Enterprise, Ore., is receiving $100,000 for a primary care clinic.
A total of $815,821 was distributed in 15 grants that were announced last week.
The Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation was created in 2017 as part of an agreement struck when St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston went from being a not-for-profit institution to a for-profit business. The foundation benefits nonprofit organizations in Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties in Idaho; Asotin, Garfield and Whitman counties in Washington; and Wallowa County in Oregon.
Other recipients are as follows:
Nez Perce Tribe Health Authority or Nimiipuu Health for toxicology analysis capacity — $55,720.
Interlink for volunteer transportation — $50,000.
CHAS Health for patient assistance program — $40,000.
Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness for dual diagnosis drop-in center — $15,000.
Suicide Prevention of the Inland Northwest — $50,000.
Kamiah Food Bank for equipment upgrades and food purchases — $70,000.
The Idaho Foodbank for mobile pantries in north central Idaho program — $75,000.
Lewis-Clark Council St. Vincent DePaul — $35,000.
St. Vincent de Paul Society, Moscow Conference of St. Francis of Assisi, emergency housing, medical care and utilities fund Latah County — $25,000.
Backyard Harvest, Lewis-Clark Valley volunteer and rural food distribution expansion plan — $40,000.
Northwest Children’s Home — $26,253.
Clearwater Quick Response Unit for purchase of a Lifepak 15 monitor — $37,000.
LCSC grad promoted at CCI/Speer’s Lewiston operation
LEWISTON— A Lewis-Clark State College graduate is the new top ranking executive at CCI/Speer in Lewiston.
Mike Overberg was recently promoted to director of operations at the ammunition-manufacturing sites that employ 1,400 people in Lewiston.
Two of the plants are along Snake River Avenue and a third is just south of the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport.
Overberg began working at CCI/Speer 23 years ago after graduating from LCSC with a bachelor’s degree in social sciences. He has worked his way through a variety of jobs with increasing responsibility in manufacturing.
CCI/Speer is part of the sporting products segment of Vista Outdoor, the largest ammunition maker in the United States.
The sporting products segment had a net income of $133 million in its 2023 fiscal year second quarter that ended Sept. 25, including revenue from Federal, Remington, Hevi-Shot and Alliant Powder.
It also has an outdoor recreation segment with brands such as Camp Chef, CamelBak and Simms Fishing. The segments are scheduled to split into two independent, publicly-traded companies in 2023.
BackWoods Brew adding drive-through; other Food Yard offerings plan to stay open during winter
LEWISTON — A drive-through window has been added at BackWoods Brew at the Food Yard at 11th and Snake River avenues in Lewiston.
The mobile coffee trailer is open 4:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
It is among four ventures that plan to operate at the site through the winter.
The others are Lucy Tacos, The Hungry Horse and Love Shack Kitchen. The Hungry Horse features hot dogs and french fries with toppings. One of its items is poutine, a Canadian dish, consisting of french fries, gravy and cheese curds. Love Shack specializes in barbecue.
The Food Yard has installed a heated igloo with clear plastic walls where customers can stay warm while they dine.
Beautiful Downtown Lewiston seeking three new board members
LEWISTON — Beautiful Downtown Lewiston is seeking applicants for three seats on its board.
The not-for-profit group promotes and supports the historic commercial district with activities such as Art Walk and Pumpkin Palooza.
Those interested can apply at bit.ly/3VmRUCc.
The present board officers are president Amanda Collins-Nixon, vice president Mike Benke, treasurer Doug Purdy and secretary Morgan Carson. Benke will not be seeking another term.
Other board members are Courtney Robinson, Tami Meyers, Ed King, Ellen Profitt and Magen Fairley.