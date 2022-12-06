A Bangladeshi restaurant that originated partly by catering lunches for 400-800 people at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories in Pullman is in a new location.

Mela has opened at 350 E. Main St. in Pullman. Its hours are 4-8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 4-9 p.m. Saturday.

Its menu features curries with ingredients such as lamb, chicken and garbanzo beans as well as specialties like paneer tikka masala, a vegetarian entree with a type of cottage cheese, peas and cashews in a creamy sauce. Prices for most dishes are about $20.

