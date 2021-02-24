Zions Bank, with local branches in Moscow and Lewiston, is accepting submissions for its Lights, Camera, Save! video contest, organized under the American Bankers Association Foundation.
The competition encourages teens to use video to communicate the value of saving money and inspire their peers to become lifelong savers — and for Idaho students, Zions Bank will select a winner to compete on the national level for a prize as much as $5,000.
To participate in the contest, students ages 13-18 may create a video, no longer than 30 seconds, and submit a link to the video along with a completed entry form to Zions Bank by March 1. Videos will be judged on their quality, message, content and the criteria set forth by the contest’s official rules, which can be found at lightscamerasave.com
Entries may be submitted to Malcolm.Hong@zionsbank.com. Entrants must include a completed entry packet from www.zionsbank.com/LCS with submission.