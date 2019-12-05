The Bank Left Gallery and Bistro will have an open house and luncheon 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 100 S. Bridge St., Palouse.
The open house will feature work by Dick Domey of Pullman and other art pieces by local artists Nelson Duran, Louanne Deerkop and Tamara Helm, as well as a Christmas bakery.
A pop-up Christmas event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Shady Acres Farm, 15912 State Route 27 Palouse.
For more information, contact the Gallery and Bistro at (509) 878-8425 or (509) 878-1800.