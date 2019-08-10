Barn near Genesee

Remember this? This photo of a barn north of Genesee, was to be part of calendar Daily News reader Mike Hudson was creating for family and friends. He had been taking pictures of the spot over the course of year to capture the changing seasons. Hudson submitted the image as a Reader Photo of the Day back in the summer of 2014. The Daily News is celebrating 15 years of reader Photos of the Day. Be a part of this tradition of reader-submitted photos by emailing your images and caption information to photo@dnews.com, or uploading online at inland360.com/share-your-snaps/