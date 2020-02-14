Barn swing Memories

A swing hangs in the hay loft of an 1890s dairy barn. The photo was taken by Alexander Roberts of Pullman, who said the swing “instantly conjured timeless and widely-shared memories of growing up on a farm and playing in the barns of our ancestors.”

A swing hangs in the hay loft of an 1890s dairy barn. The photo was taken by Alexander Roberts of Pullman, who said the swing “instantly conjured timeless and widely-shared memories of growing up on a farm and playing in the barns of our ancestors.”

Tags

Recommended for you