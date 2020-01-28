The Idaho Nursery and Landscape Association presented three scholastic awards during the 2020 Idaho Horticulture Expo in Boise.
Hannah Barnes of Potlatch was one of three students chosen to receive scholastic awards of $750.
Barnes is a student at the University of Idaho majoring in crop management. She is considering a second major in horticulture and urban agricultures as she feels the two majors will be beneficial in preparing for a career. Janet Henze of Kuna and Hailey Buffham of Boise also received scholastic awards.
The INLA scholarship was established in 1986 to encourage students who study horticulture, floriculture, plant pathology, landscape design, turfgrass management, botany and other allied subjects.