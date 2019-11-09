The Barns of Whitman County 2020 calendars are now available for sale.
The calendars feature photography from Palouse-area residents Ken Carper, Carol Evans, Beverly Brantner, Ric Hall, Teresa Myott, Murali Narayanan, Kelly Marley, Eric Thompson, Mike Kammeyer, Dan Codd, Sharon Lindsay and Shawn Smith.
Calendars are $10, and all proceeds benefit countywide library programs and projects. Calendars are available at Rosauers and Tick Klock Drug in Colfax, Pullman Chamber of Commerce and any branch of Whitman County Library.
For more information or to have calendars mailed, contact the library at (509) 397-4366.