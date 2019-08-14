Baronesse Barley Harvest Day will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Joseph’s Grainery near Colfax.
Participants can witness a farm-to-table experience by standing in the barley field while the Joseph’s Grainery crew harvest the 2019 crop Brews and spirits made with Baronesse Barley and treats made with Joseph’s Grainery whole grain products will be provided.
Attendees can meet the farmer, maltster, brewers and distillers.
Local band Tone Sober will provide entertainment.
RSVP for driving directions at josephsgrainery.com.