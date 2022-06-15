Beautifying Pullman — one planter at a time

In every nook and cranny in Pullman, planters hang not too far off the ground to bring a bit of green to the scene.
The City of Pullman Parks and Recreation Department is hanging planters around the downtown area, an annual summer kindness it does to beautify the city. More than 70 planters are hung around town, handmade and hand-watered by a Parks and Facilities maintenance worker.
In 1999, the department began to place these flowers around Pullman as a way to make the city look more attractive. Hanging these planters is a part of city beautification, a process of making visual improvements to the town involving planting trees, shrubs and other greenery.
“(We) try to brighten it up and make it something that, when visitors come to Pullman, or even citizens driving through downtown, that it looks attractive,” said Kurt Dahmen, Parks and Facilities director. “It’s something to be proud of.”
Taking over the operation in 2005, Fern McLeod, Parks and Facilities maintenance worker, has been solely responsible for creating and maintaining these planters for 17 years. McLeod is fond of landscaping, getting her footing at the parks department in 1989 in Lake Oswego, Ore. She later moved to the Palouse in 2005 to continue a career in beautification.
For more than 22 years, the city has continued to hang these planters because the beautification of downtown, streets and properties is important, McLeod said. Though the decision is not up to her, and rather the City Council, McLeod said people appreciate the beauty added to the downtown area.
Along with these planters, the Parks and Recreation Department also maintains groupings of pots around town. The department installed large streetside metal planters that remain year-round to beautify the city. In these planters, a mixture of perennials, shrubs and flowers are planted.
“I think anytime you enhance an area, it brings people together — you make people happier and they want to be there,” McLeod said. “And I think landscaping in general, with the mind to public enjoyment, whether it’s shade trees or choosing a beautiful flowering, gives that feeling of the community to be appreciating itself.”
McLeod single-handedly makes, plants and hangs these baskets. She buys her own soil and sources the flowers from a local nursery. It takes around 15 minutes to fill and paint planters, and according to Dahmen it costs $150 to maintain each basket.
The early morning routine is McLeod’s favorite part in this process. Every one of these planters needs to be hand-watered and maintained through the summer. A challenge McLeod faces is beating morning traffic and parking in the downtown area.
The Parks and Recreation Department and the city continue to annually hang these baskets because of positive community feedback.
“We care about our community and want to do something positive in that.” Dahmen said. “When people see these baskets out there, it brightens somebody’s day.”
Hanging these baskets would not be made possible without the community’s support. McLeod said the Grand Avenue Greenway Committee, though disbanded now, gave a lot of aid and a big push to the beautification of downtown. The Parks and Recreation Department also takes donations from the public to continue to beautify the city.
