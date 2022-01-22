For those not headed to the hills for skiing, or those in need of some refreshment afterwards, the inaugural Winterfest, a 1980s-themed ski party celebration is from noon to 4 p.m. today on Main Street between Third and Sixth streets in Moscow.
Winterfest will feature food, drinks and games. Vendors include Moscow Brewing Company, Pour Company, One World Cafe, Moscow Alehouse and Patty’s Kitchen.
Music will be provided by DJ Flux Capacitor and The Bedspins, a local band that promises to play “everyone’s favorite jams from the ’80s.”
The Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre will have free popcorn from noon to 1 p.m. to kick off Winterfest. Pour Company will have a photo booth and the Idaho Central Credit Union will have a raffle and giant Connect Four game.
The event is free to attend but tickets are required for those consuming alcohol. Tickets are $25 and come with three drink tickets and an event glass. Tickets can be exchanged for a 5-ounce beer or 2-ounce wine pour from any of the vendors.
Contact the Moscow Chamber of Commerce for more info at (208) 882-1800 or go online to moscowchamber.com/.