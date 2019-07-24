Local breweries will have a beer and food truck festival to raise money for Rural Roots from 4-10 p.m. Saturday at the Latah County Fairgrounds and Events Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow.
Rural Roots is a nonprofit organization that supports sustainable, organic agriculture and local food networks.
Moscow Brewing Company, Hunga Dunga, Shattuck Brewing from Elk River and Hardware Brewing Company from Kendrick will offer 4-ounce pours of handcrafted seasonal releases. Local food trucks Mad Greek and Open Range will provide dinner options.
Music will begin at 4 p.m. Pork Fat Shim and the Christy Project will perform 6-8 p.m., followed by the Borderline Blues 8-10 p.m.
Entry is free. Tickets for the beer garden are $15 and include an event pint glass and four tastings. Tickets can be purchased at Moscow Brewing Company, 630 N. Almon St., No. 130, and on site at the event.
For more information, contact latejulyfest@gmail.com or (208) 310-1122.