The League of Women Voters of Moscow will present a virtual forum on how convergence of stressful circumstances is affecting mental health in the area. The Zoom meeting will be noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday and can be joined at this shortened link: https://rb.gy/b4sxlz.
Representatives from Region II Behavioral Health will address behavioral health resources and demand for services in our region.
Jim Rehder, chairman of Region II Behavioral Health Board, will speak about the history of the board and its goals and accomplishments. Co-presenter Teresa I. Shackelford, program manager in Behavioral Health Services for Region II, Idaho Department of Health & Welfare, will talk about statistical trends and resources that are available to help.