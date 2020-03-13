Idaho Women 100 will hold a statewide commemoration and celebration of the centennial anniversary of the 19th Amendment. A local celebration will begin at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Friendship Square in downtown Moscow.
Attendees are encouraged to be in the square by 11:15 a.m.
The ceremony will be in congruence with the bell ringing ceremony on the Capitol steps in Boise. Statewide bell ringing will commemorate the Justice Bell, a replica of the Liberty Bell, that was used to promote women’s suffrage.