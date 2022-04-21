For Nancy Neil, every day truly is Earth Day.
The self-described “worm lady” has spent the past 15 years perfecting a composting system that not only drastically reduces household food waste but also produces rich, loamy soil that she uses in her vegetable garden.
The secret to Neil’s success can be found in two large garbage-bag-sized canvas containers hanging from a wooden rack in the neat-as-a-pin garage attached to her house off of Chuckanut Drive. When opened, the bags reveal countless red wiggler worms who are fed the vegetable and fruit scraps that accumulate in Neil’s freezer every week. Each worm is a descendant of the first batch she ordered off the internet after a local woman she met taught her how to operate a table saw to build her first bin.
“I ordered 1,000 online, and I probably have tens of thousands now,” Neil said, working a trowel through the soil to bring the critters to the surface. She’d placed cantaloupe slices on the top of each container to entice “Stanley” — the collective name of the worms residing at “Wriggley Field”— and was eager to demonstrate how the most common composting worm in the world gets down to the business of producing soil while also reproducing.
After opening the bottom of the bag to harvest some of the worm’s castings (also referred to as “poop” or “black gold”), Neil worked through the soil to find a variety of sizes of wigglers to show how they operate. Worms are hermaphrodites, she said, meaning they have both male and female parts that allow them to intertwine and exchange genetic information.
“Both worms get pregnant,” Neil said. “I think it’s the only fair way. Both worms will lay a cocoon, and the cocoons have between three and five baby worms in them. The worms hatch, and the process repeats.”
The circle of life continues in Neil’s garden, where a covered metal bin acts as a repository for the harvest of worm castings and the worms and eggs that remain. After adding a bucket of chopped-up leaves from one of four tumbling compost bins located at her property line, the process is nearly complete.
“It’s cellular self-sufficiency,” Neil said. “All these leaves are going back in the garden to feed the vegetables. Whatever worms are left, it gives them something to eat and keeps the bin from getting dense at the bottom. Next time I harvest, I’ll add another layer on top. I’ve already harvested once to get my garden beds ready.”
Neil is currently growing spinach, kale, chard and fingerling potatoes. When the weather warms up, she’ll add tomato and pepper starts to the two beds that get the most sun. Using the hugelkultur method — which focuses on building garden beds from partially rotted woody material topped with compost and soil — Neil also adds bunny poop, straw, paper and kitchen scraps to the bottom of the beds.
“You don’t feed the plants, you feed the soil,” Neil said. “It’s the microbiology. Even the worst soil has nutrients that the plant needs. They just can’t access it. You need the microbes to be interacting with the soil.”