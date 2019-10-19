Ken Salazar will discuss “Climate Change and the Future of Energy” at the quest speaker for the 2019-20 Bellwood Memorial Lecture set for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the International Ballroom of the Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow.
Salazar served as U.S. Secretary of the Interior from 2009-13. Prior to his cabinet service, Salazar served as a U.S. Senator of Colorado, Colorado attorney general and the executive director of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources.
The lecture is hosted by the University of Idaho College of Law, Idaho Supreme Court and Idaho State Bar.
It is free and open to the public. For additional information, visit uidaho.edu/law/news/bellwood.