The 16th annual Benefit Bowling Tournament for the Whitman County Humane Society and NW Cancer Foundation of Hope will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Zeppoz in Pullman, 780 Bishop Blvd. Sign-up begins at 10 a.m.
Teams will play six games, Scotch style, nine-pin no-tap format. Two-person teams can sign up for $50.
Live and silent auctions will be held, and door prizes will be given out throughout the tournament.
To register, sign-up in person at Zeppoz or call Ron and Heather Morgan at (208) 310-1737 or email htrmorgan@outlook.com.
For additional information or to view auction items, visit shortened link bit.ly/327ENtE.