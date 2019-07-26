Heart of the Arts, Inc. and Moscow Art Theatre (Too) will have a special staged reading of Mary Chase’s 1944 play, “Harvey,” at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Great Room of the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., in Moscow.
The reading will benefit the 1912 Center’s second floor renovation and will feature nine local performers: Misty Blyleven, Lauren Fins, Daniel and Rebecca Haley, David Harlan, Sandra Kelly, David Lee-Painter, Kim Pedersen and Craig Miller.
New York performer Michael Kostroff from HBO’s “The Wire,” “Law and Order SVU” and the upcoming HBO show “The Plot Against America” also will perform.
Tickets are $25 and can be reserved by calling the 1912 Center at (208) 669-2249.