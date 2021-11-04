Benjamin maintains lead for Pullman City Council

Francis Benjamin maintained his comfortable lead over incumbent Al Sorensen in the race for the Pullman City Council Ward 1 seat as of Wednesday evening.
With an estimated 60 percent of Whitman County ballots counted, Benjamin has 837 votes to Sorensen’s 344. The county’s results will be updated again Friday evening. It is not clear how many votes from Pullman’s Ward 1 are still to be counted.
Benjamin is an information systems coordinator at Washington State University and also teaches real estate there.
He previously served on the Pullman City Council from 2003-15. Sorensen served on the council from 2005-07, and currently holds the Ward 1 seat.
Dan Records and Megan Guido ran unopposed for the two other open seats on the Pullman City Council.
In the Pullman School District 4 race, Nathan Roberts, with 1,318 votes, also continues to lead Carolina Silva, with 703 votes. In the Pullman School District 5 race, Amanda Tanner ran unopposed.
Unofficial Whitman County Election Results
These are partial results for select races, listed by candidate and votes received. The top vote-getter wins each race. According to the Whitman County auditor, 5,031 ballots have been counted, with an estimated 3,200 remaining to be counted.
Pullman City Council Ward 1, Pos. 7: Francis Benjamin, 837; Al Sorensen, 344.
Pullman Regional Hospital Commissioner Dist. 4: Tricia Grantham, 1,369; Reid West, 271.
Pullman School District, Dist. 4: Nathan Roberts, 1,318; Carolina Silva, 703.
Colfax City Council Pos. 2: Anne Ellithorpe McRae, 220; Hillary Hoffman, 149.
Colfax City Council Pos. 3: Crystn Guenthner, 179; Travis Schaefer, 177.
Colfax School District, Dist. 2: Mark Clinton, 391; Denise Culbertson, 185.
Palouse City Council, Pos. 1: Sarah Bofenkamp, 170; Brad Pearce, 87.
Palouse City Council, Pos. 3: Tim Sievers, 156; Tracy Stewart, 101
Palouse City Council, Pos. 4: Sam Brink, 143; Libby Akin, 118.
Palouse City Council, Pos. 5: Travis Deerkop, 146; Jim Fielder, 106.
Palouse City Council, Pos. 6: Leslie Jo Sena, 133; Robert Brooks, 118.
Palouse City Council, Pos. 7: Ann Barrington, 156; Ron Weller, 91
Uniontown Mayor: Mike Shore, 65; Lynn Soto, 31.
For complete Whitman County election results: results.vote.wa.gov/results/20211102/whitman/.