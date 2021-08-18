Francis Benjamin and Al Sorensen remain the two Pullman City Council candidates who will move on to the general election after the Whitman County Canvassing Board certified the results of the Aug. 3 primary election Tuesday.
Robert Brooks and Leslie Jo Sena will also move on to the general election as they compete for an open Palouse City Council seat.
The final results yielded no major changes to the primary election, according to the results posted on the county website.
Benjamin received the most votes in the race to represent Ward 1 in the Pullman City Council with 890 votes, or 38 percent of the total vote. Sorensen received 25.4 percent of the votes and beat out Eric Fejeran and Max Williams.
Benjamin is an information systems coordinator at Washington State University and also teaches real estate there. He served on the Pullman City Council from 2003-15. He has lived in the area for nearly 40 years.
Sorensen is seeking a third consecutive term representing Ward 1, which covers Military Hill, Sunnyside Hill and the downtown core. He also served on the council from 2005-07. Sorensen has lived in the area since 1966 and is the co-owner of Pioneer Insurance of Pullman and Asotin. He is also an adjunct instructor at WSU.
Brooks and Sena, who defeated Scott Storch in the primary, will compete to replace Libby Akin on the Palouse City Council in the general election. Brooks received the most votes with 143, or 41.2 percent.
Brooks works for WSU Facility Services Utilities and Sena is the head of Full Moon Yoga Coop on Bridge Street.
Scott Shauf and Scott Hokonson will face each other in the general election for the Malden Town Council Seat 1 race.
Janell Turner and John Lenze will be the candidates in November for the Malden Town Council Seat 3 race.
A total of 2,731 ballots were counted for the Aug. 3 primary. The general election will take place Nov. 2.