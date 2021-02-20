Princeton-based Bennett Lumber Products donated $100,000 to Palouse Ice Rink to help the nonprofit turn the former Northwest River Supplies building on the south end of Moscow into a permanent ice rink, according to a news release.
The new ice rink will be called Parks Activity Recreation Center after Bill and Donna Parks who agreed to sell the former NRS building to Palouse Ice Rink.
The 44,000-square-foot facility will also house locker rooms, bench seating, a classroom for the Science on Ice program among other amenities. The targeted completion date is October.
Bennett Lumber Products Inc. has been a fixture in the region for decades and the company has come to be known for its community involvement and contributions to youth educational programs.
“It’s always been my father’s best interest to help provide something for this community to benefit the kids and families,” Bennett Lumber owner Brett Bennett said in the release. “For Moscow, Palouse Ice Rink is a huge attraction for this community.”
Bennett’s donation follows a $130,000 donation from Idaho Central Credit Union which came in late January. There have also been numerous private donors.
Efforts to raise the remaining $1.25 million needed for renovations began in November and organizers say donations are now nearing the halfway mark, which is enough to complete phase one of the project and open in fall 2021.
The Moscow City Council this week renewed a commitment from the city’s Hamilton Fund worth $1 million.
Those who wish to donate to the project or check the status of fundraising efforts can visit PalouseIceRink.com for more information.