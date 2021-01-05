Moscow City Councilor Art Bettge will serve as council president and Councilor Sandra Kelly will be vice president in 2021.
The city council confirmed council assignments at Monday night’s regular council meeting.
Bettge and Councilors Maureen Laflin and Anne Zabala will serve on the Moscow City Council Public Works/Finance Committee and Councilors Kelly, Gina Taruscio and Brandy Sullivan will perform duties on the Moscow City Council Administrative Committee.
In other business, the council approved a new city limits ordinance to include the more than 150 acres of recently annexed Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories property on the south end of town into the city.
SEL, which invents, designs and builds digital products and systems that protect power grids around the world, announced the purchase of the land, located on U.S. Highway 95 near CHS Primeland, about four months ago.
The Pullman-based company plans to break ground on a new manufacturing facility at its new Moscow location this spring.
The 140,000-square-foot facility was described in an SEL news release in November as a state-of-the-art plant for fabricating printed circuit boards.
SEL plans to complete construction by mid-2022.