Beware of shark

Neighbors with a sense of humor have three signs next to their pond on Brood Road east of Moscow. No Trespassing, Beware of Dog and Beware of Shark. Photo by Karen Purtee.

Neighbors with a sense of humor have three signs next to their pond on Brood Road east of Moscow. No Trespassing, Beware of Dog and Beware of Shark. Photo by Karen Purtee.

Tags

Recommended for you