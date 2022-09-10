When Lane Brooks started working at Moscow’s Superior Floors, he was going into his freshman year of high school and looking to make a little extra money.
Kade Bice, meanwhile, had it in the back of his mind that he might one day open a print shop since he worked for many years for his father, Trent, at Allegra/Image 360. Bice, however, said he wasn’t always set on taking over the downtown Moscow shop.
This year, Bice and Brooks, both 28, stepped into leadership roles in the Moscow businesses where they got their start. And they have one more thing in common — they share a birthday ofJuly 19, 1994.
Brooks has been running Superior Floors Inc. since January. Bice and his wife, Kerri, took over Allegra/Image 360 in August.
While longtime owner Trent Bice retired this summer from Allegra/Image 360, he will remain involved in the business as a consultant. Kade will serve as general manager and Kerri will manage bookkeeping and accounting. Allegra/Image 360 offers printing, marketing consultation, graphic design, promotional products and more.
“It’s nice,” Kade Bice said of the new responsibilities. “And it’s weird because it doesn’t feel super different.”
Kade has worked for Allegra/Image360 for the past seven years, helping in all areas of the business. He said he started in bindery, which included tasks like cutting, tabulating and doing many of the tasks involved in finishing projects. He then moved to mailing before starting to work with the signage.
He said working on the signs was something he really enjoyed. He would work his way up to the manager position of the Pullman branch of the store and would work there for three years before the two stores were combined
“I couldn’t get away,” Bice said. “I love Moscow.”
Superior Floors was owned and operated by Joe Juscen since the late 1999s. Juscen, Brooks said, is his best friend’s stepfather and offered him work every summer in high school and while he attended the University of Idaho for a year. Superior Floors offers carpet cleaning, carpet and flooring and can install new floors.
“Everyone took me in very nicely and it’s great,”Brooks said.
Brooks went back to work for Juscen after he returned from a brief move to Hawaii. He has been at the store for the last nine years and spent the past six years as a salesman and then manager.
It was Juscen who would bring up the idea of Brooks taking over, and Brooks said at first he wasn’t sold.
“It really became an option after Joe and I sat down and talked about the idea,”Brooks said.
Brooks said he moved up the ladder slowly by design and wanted to earn the respect of the installers who work with the company.