When Lane Brooks started working at Moscow’s Superior Floors, he was going into his freshman year of high school and looking to make a little extra money.

Kade Bice, meanwhile, had it in the back of his mind that he might one day open a print shop since he worked for many years for his father, Trent, at Allegra/Image 360. Bice, however, said he wasn’t always set on taking over the downtown Moscow shop.

This year, Bice and Brooks, both 28, stepped into leadership roles in the Moscow businesses where they got their start. And they have one more thing in common — they share a birthday ofJuly 19, 1994.

Tags

Recommended for you