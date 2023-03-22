Biden commits to salmon recovery

President Joe Biden speaks at the White House Conservation in Action Summit at the Department of the Interior, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

 AP

President Joe Biden pledged Monday to work with tribal and political leaders of the Pacific Northwest to recover salmon runs that spawn in the Columbia River and its tributaries.

Biden spoke at a White House Conservation Summit at which he announced several high-level environmental initiatives, including his use of the Antiquities Act to establish national monuments in Nevada and Texas and an ocean preserve near Hawaii. The president reserved his remarks about salmon for the end of his speech and mistakenly referenced the Colorado instead of the Columbia River.

“I’m also committed to working with the tribal leaders here, as well as Sen. Patty Murray, Maria Cantwell and Rep. Mike Simpson to bring healthy and abundant salmon runs back to the Colorado River system,” Biden said.

