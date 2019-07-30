Presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden will visit Boise next week as one of many stops on his campaign to be the next Democratic nominee.
Biden and his wife, Jill, will attend a reception in Boise at 1 p.m. Aug. 6. Where the reception will be held is not shared with people until they purchase tickets.
Those tickets are required to get in the door. The cheapest tickets are $100 for spots in the “guest” level. The “supporter” level costs $250, while the “champion” level, which includes a photo with Biden, costs $1,000. One can become a sponsor, which also includes a photo, by giving or raising $2,800.
Buying a ticket acts as a donation to Biden’s campaign, but those under the federal maximum for donations to a single candidate also can give more.