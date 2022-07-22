WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and went into isolation with mild symptoms. White House officials went all-out to show that the 79-year-old U.S. leader could power through the virus and keep working because he was vaccinated and boosted.

In a navy blazer and Oxford shirt, Biden recorded a video on a White House balcony to send the message that he would be fine and the country should stay calm and carry on. He recognizes the pandemic as a national trauma that has killed more than one million Americans and alarmed millions more, and his words in the video posted to Twitter were meant to be reassuring.

“I’m doing well, getting a lot of work done,” Biden said, the faint sound of an ice cream truck jingling in the distance. “And in the meantime, thanks for your concern. And keep the faith. It’s going to be OK.”

