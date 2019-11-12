American country music duo Big & Rich, joined with Cowboy Troy, will perform 7:30-9 p.m. Friday at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman as part of Washington State University’s Dad’s Weekend.
Tickets are available online through bit.ly/2NK9z5e.
Prior to the evening performance, John Rich will host a tasting and bottle signing for his Redneck Riviera Whiskey 3:30-5 p.m. Friday at Moscow Liquor, 904 W. Pullman Road, in Moscow.
Ten percent of all profits will benefit Folds of Honor, an organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of fallen and disabled service members.