Moscow’s Matt Pollard describes bike trails on Moscow Mountain as some of the most phenomenal in the region.
He’s quick to add that “phenomenal” doesn’t mean manageable or accessible for every mountain biker.
“There is nothing easy about getting up there,” said Pollard, an avid rider who also coaches a competitive youth mountain bike team on the Palouse. “I’ve seen a lot of tears from younger riders and even older riders coming off the mountain. Every trail at Moscow Mountain has a pretty steep cost of entry. There’s plenty of grunting just to get from the parking area to the trailhead.”
With its unveiling this month, a new multi-use trail at Phillips Farm County Park north of Moscow should help reduce that “cost of entry” for younger and less experienced mountain bike riders.
The Phillips Farm loop trail is full of switchbacks and gentle elevation gains through an open field. It reaches its apex 83 feet above its starting elevation as it twists through a glorious patch of forest.
The grand opening of the trail was Oct. 15, the culmination of several years of planning and construction on behalf of the city of Moscow (it owns the park), Latah County (it manages the park), the Friends of Phillips Farm and the Moscow Area Mountain Bike Association.
The trail is about three-quarters of a mile in length, with plans in the works to add a second section that, when finished, would double that length, Pollard said.
MAMBA Board Member John Wenz, who was president of the group when the idea for the trail first percolated, said the group was simply responding to feedback from the public’s solicited wish list.
“This trail was driven by the response to our question, ‘What do you want?’” Wenz said. “The most common response was easier trails with easier access.”
The new trail, dubbed “Red-tailed Hawk Trail” on signage at the park, starts and finishes within steps of a gazebo, the perfect spot for parents, siblings or friends to watch others attack the twists and turns.
While there are several other trails at Phillips Farms, none of those are designated as multi-use and thus do not allow bicycles. They are preserved instead for hikers and leashed pets.
The new trail allows both hikers and bikers, which Wenz feels will be a good pairing, especially for newbies to the mountain bike experience.
“It will help build proper trail etiquette, help build responsible riders,” he said.
Pollard said work on the trail started in earnest in the spring of 2021, and thousands of volunteer hours from MAMBA members and all of the park shareholders — including students from the University of Idaho outdoor recreation program — were crucial in making it a reality.
“There’s still a lot of finish work to do,” Wenz said, adding the amount of sod that needed to be removed to form the trail was more daunting than expected. “We wanted to build it right the first time so it’s sustainable.”
