Moscow’s Matt Pollard describes bike trails on Moscow Mountain as some of the most phenomenal in the region.

He’s quick to add that “phenomenal” doesn’t mean manageable or accessible for every mountain biker.

“There is nothing easy about getting up there,” said Pollard, an avid rider who also coaches a competitive youth mountain bike team on the Palouse. “I’ve seen a lot of tears from younger riders and even older riders coming off the mountain. Every trail at Moscow Mountain has a pretty steep cost of entry. There’s plenty of grunting just to get from the parking area to the trailhead.”

