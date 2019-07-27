For the third year in a row, local trails and highways today will be filled with more than 100 cyclists riding from Moscow to as far as Colfax and Potlatch as part of Fondo on the Palouse.
Fondo on the Palouse is a large-scale event where bicycle enthusiasts can choose from four routes that traverse the region. All the routes begin at Guy Wicks Field on the University of Idaho campus.
Throughout the day, there will be shuttle buses to transport people around the Fondo course back to the starting line in Moscow.
The Family Fondo, the shortest route, is a 15-mile ride on the Latah Trail to Troy that begins at 10 a.m.
The Moscow Fondo, at 100 miles, is the longest route. It takes cyclists on a loop that starts and ends in Moscow and runs through Pullman, Colfax, Palouse, Potlatch, Harvard and Deary. It begins at 7 a.m. Cyclists will ride on highways 8, 9, 6 and 95 in Idaho, and highways 272, 195, 27 and the Pullman-Albion Road in Washington.
The Latah/Chipman Fondo is 50 miles and follows the Latah and Bill Chipman trails to both Pullman and Troy. It starts at 9 a.m.
The Potlatch Fondo, also 50 miles, takes riders from Moscow to Potlatch, passing through Troy, Deary and Princeton. It begins at 8 a.m., and cyclists will ride on highways 8, 9 and 6 in Idaho.
There will be aid stations positioned every 10 miles to serve cyclists water and food. Troy City Park will be the site of a pancake feed after 11 a.m.
Rose Clevenger, wife of Fondo on the Palouse founder T-Jay Clevenger, said the event was created to provide a large family-oriented race that would showcase the Palouse. She said Fondo is a French word for “grand ride.”
She said Guy Wicks Field will be filled with musical acts, food and ice cream for riders that arrive back at the finish line from noon to 6 p.m.
As of Wednesday, about 115 people were registered for the event, Clevenger said.
