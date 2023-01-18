BOISE — Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, introduced legislation Tuesday that would allow for criminal penalties against those who make false reports or allegations of child abuse to Child Protective Services.

Currently, parents can file civil lawsuits against those who make knowingly false reports to CPS against them.

Under Scott’s proposal, which she presented to the House, Rules and Administration Committee, prosecutors may pursue misdemeanor charges against those who falsely report child abuse or do so “with malice.”

