Bill Krick and John Hermann were sworn in as Genesee City Councilors at Tuesday night’s council meeting, Deputy City Clerk Debi Zenner said.
She said Krick, Genesee Fire Department chief, replaced Edie McLachlan and Hermann, a farmer, replaced Council President Art Lindquist.
Zenner said McLachlan resigned because she is moving out of the area and Lindquist resigned to focus on work and other matters.
Krick and Hermann join Cody Bailey and Nyla Roach, who now is council president, on the council.