BOISE — Just in time for Valentine’s Day, an Idaho lawmaker has introduced legislation making it illegal for sexters to strut their stuff without consent.
House Bill 625 makes it a crime to distribute unsolicited sexual material to another adult via text, email or other means.
The measure defines such material as any picture, photo, video or other image that depicts “nudity, sexual conduct or sadomasochistic abuse.”
Sending sexually explicit matter to minors is already illegal in Idaho. However, nothing prohibits it from being sent to other adults, even without their consent.
HB 625 would make it a misdemeanor to do so, if the intent is “to annoy, terrify, threaten, intimidate, harass or offend, or to arouse, appeal or gratify the lust, passions or sexual desires” of the sender or recipient.
Any violation of the law would be a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 or up to a year in jail.
Rep. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee, sponsored the legislation. She indicated the issue was brought to her attention by students at the University of Idaho.