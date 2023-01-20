BOISE — Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, is looking to stop state government agencies from supporting any nongovernment events, unless given permission by the governor.

The House State Affairs Committee on Thursday morning unanimously voted to introduce the proposed legislation.

Monks told the Moscow-Pullman Daily News that the recent Boise Pride Festival — from which many sponsors pulled out because of an outcry over a “Drag Kids” event — was what “sparked the start of the discussion” about this issue. One of the sponsors that pulled its support was the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

