BOISE — Legislation cutting Idaho’s income and sales tax rates and simultaneously eliminating the grocery tax credit was introduced in the House Revenue and Taxation Committee on Tuesday.
“This is a sales tax and income tax relief bill, and it does a lot of both,” said Rep. Steven Harris, R-Meridian, who leads the committee and co-sponsored the bill.
The complex proposal provides an estimated $270 million in net annual tax relief, including:
About $250 million per year from lowering the state’s 6 percent sales tax rate to 5.3 percent.
Another $185 million from reducing corporate and individual income tax rates. The top tax bracket would drop from 6.925 percent to 6.5 percent, while the lowest bracket would drop from 1.125 percent to 1 percent.
The tax cuts would be offset by a $165 million tax increase from eliminating the $100-per-person grocery tax credit that Idaho taxpayers get every year.
The income and grocery tax changes would be retroactive to Jan. 1, 2021, but the sales tax cut wouldn’t take effect until January of 2022.
Consequently, the fiscal note on the bill indicates it would provide $102.1 million in net tax relief in fiscal 2022, which begins July 1. That would increase to $270.5 million in fiscal 2023.
To pay for the proposal, the legislation permanently redirects money that currently flows into a special tax relief fund from the sales tax on online purchases. The fiscal note estimates that amount at about $100 million per year.
Another one-time contribution of $220 million would come from tapping the current balance of the tax relief fund. The bill proposes transferring that money into the general fund in four equal payments of $55 million per year for four years.
Given all these moving parts, the legislation has a net positive impact of $53 million on the state general fund in fiscal ’22. Beginning in fiscal ’23, the net cost would be $112 million (plus the $100 million in online sales tax revenue.) The sponsors suggest that could be covered by general economic growth.
The bill includes a “hold-harmless” clause ensuring that local governments continue to receive at least as much from the revenue sharing formula after the sales tax cut as they do now.
This is the first major tax relief proposals to be introduced this session. It’s co-sponsored by Harris, Senate Local Government and Taxation Chairman Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, and House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star.
Public testimony isn’t accepted during a bill introduction hearing. Committee members didn’t have a lot of questions, either. However, Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, asked how Harris’ plan would affect efforts to repeal the sales tax on food.
“I know there’s a (repeal proposal) out there,” Nichols said. “I’m just curious if that’s something we’ll be looking at?”
Harris suggested the question was “inappropriate” and “off topic.” However, he said taxpayers would be better off under his plan than under alternative proposals, which repeal both the tax on food and the grocery tax credit.
Repealing the sales tax on food would provide about $260 million in tax relief, Harris said. But every repeal bill that’s been introduced in recent years also repeals the $165 million grocery tax credit. Consequently, they only provides about $95 million in net annual tax relief.
The difference is who gets the tax relief. House conservatives, in particular, have argued that repealing the tax on food benefits all Idahoans, while income tax cuts disproportionately benefit the wealthy.
Lawmakers approved a grocery tax repeal bill four years ago, only to see then-Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter veto the measure. Conservatives have repeatedly tried to reintroduce the legislation, to no avail. That includes this session, when Harris has refused to give a hearing to a grocery tax repeal bill sponsored by Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg.
Given the record budget surplus the state is looking at this year, Nate said, the Legislature has “a great opportunity for tax cuts.”
“But we need to be careful that what we’re proposing ensures that every Idahoan sees their taxes go down,” he said. “The Harris bill unfortunately doesn’t do that, but a grocery tax repeal bill would.”
