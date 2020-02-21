A Washington state representative’s bill that was a response to fines levied against the city of Pullman last year died in committee.
Rep. Joe Schmick, R-Colfax, introduced House Bill 2585, which would give the director of the Department of Labor and Industries more power to waive or modify penalties.
Labor and Industries fined Pullman $2,700 for safety violations that occurred during the city’s efforts to rescue 22 people from the April 9 flood on North Grand Avenue. The city’s finance department paid the fines after the city determined it would not appeal.
Schmick said the decision not to appeal played a role in the death of the bill. He said the chairman of the Labor and Workplace Standards Committee, Democrat Rep. Mike Sells, told him there was no reason to change the rules for the Labor and Industries director because Pullman did not take advantage of the options available to them to fight the penalties.
Schmick said Pullman did not fight the fines because they were worried about repercussions from the department.
All the fines were in part related to firefighters using a front-end loader to rescue people trapped by the floodwaters. The city also was penalized because firefighters did not use correct safety devices and safeguards, such as appropriate attire, boots, helmets or flotation devices. Schmick has been vocal about his displeasure with the fines he believes are unfair to the firefighters.
Schmick introduced his bill because the director of Labor and Industries cannot overrule a fine. According to the language of HB 2585, the legislation would give the director that power if “Immediate action was required to be taken due to imminent danger of loss of life or serious injury; and no other practical option was immediately available.”
Schmick said he is disappointed in the bill’s failure, but he hopes to continue working on it and possibly reintroduce a similar bill next year.